Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given a C$135.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has been assigned a C$135.00 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BMO. CSFB set a C$128.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$129.48.

Shares of TSE BMO traded up C$1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$125.40. The stock had a trading volume of 786,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,182. The company has a market cap of C$90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$110.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$115.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$102.67 and a 52 week high of C$137.64.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 12.3350622 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

