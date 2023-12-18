Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$145.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$120.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$135.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$129.48.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up C$1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$125.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,182. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$102.67 and a 12 month high of C$137.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$110.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$115.12.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 12.3350622 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

