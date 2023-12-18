Barclays Lowers Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $7.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Green Dot had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $348.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 22.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its stake in Green Dot by 3,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

