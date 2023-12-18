BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Short Interest Up 6.2% in November

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 11,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 742,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.3 days. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BARK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of BARK in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BARK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, Chairman Matt Meeker bought 61,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $48,743.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,926,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,841,884.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BARK by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BARK by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BARK by 121.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of BARK during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BARK by 19.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

BARK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.75. 849,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,222. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. BARK has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. BARK had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $123.04 million for the quarter.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

