Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

