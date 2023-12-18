Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $103.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $86.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.64.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BECN

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

BECN opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -79.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,734,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,017,000 after buying an additional 233,393 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at $1,970,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at $301,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.