Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 31665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Belo Sun Mining Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 9.66.
Belo Sun Mining Company Profile
Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 16 exploration permits, and 58 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.
