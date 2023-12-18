Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,492 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Best Buy accounts for 0.6% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

BBY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average is $74.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,042 shares of company stock worth $20,589,140 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

