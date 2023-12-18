Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 44,808 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 43,113 shares.The stock last traded at $13.93 and had previously closed at $13.93.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $524.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.69 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 72.18% and a net margin of 6.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.2674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMX. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

