Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.65

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $39.65, with a volume of 66125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Biohaven Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.17). On average, analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 17,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $402,129.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,525,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,437,035.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 113,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,014.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,454,682. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 17,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $402,129.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,525,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,437,035.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 154,181 shares of company stock worth $3,402,138 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at about $7,674,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 14.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at about $579,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at about $8,643,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

