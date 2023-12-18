Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) versus Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Head-To-Head Review

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) and Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Steven Madden shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Steven Madden shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Birkenstock and Steven Madden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birkenstock N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Steven Madden $2.12 billion 1.49 $216.06 million $2.23 19.03

Analyst Recommendations

Steven Madden has higher revenue and earnings than Birkenstock.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Birkenstock and Steven Madden, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birkenstock 0 7 12 0 2.63 Steven Madden 0 4 2 0 2.33

Birkenstock currently has a consensus price target of $46.81, indicating a potential downside of 3.56%. Steven Madden has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.76%. Given Birkenstock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Birkenstock is more favorable than Steven Madden.

Profitability

This table compares Birkenstock and Steven Madden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birkenstock N/A N/A N/A Steven Madden 8.68% 20.30% 13.64%

Summary

Steven Madden beats Birkenstock on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birkenstock

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Birkenstock Holding plc was founded in 1774 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Birkenstock Holding plc operates as a subsidiary of BK LC Lux MidCo S.à r.l.

About Steven Madden

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, and Superga brands. The Wholesale Accessories/Apparel segment offers handbags, apparel, small leather goods, belts, soft accessories, fashion scarves, wraps, gifting, and other accessories under the Steve Madden, Anne Klein, Betsey Johnson, Cejon, and Dolce Vita brands. The Direct-to-Consumer segment operates Steve Madden and Dolce Vita full-price retail stores, Steve Madden outlet stores, and digital e-commerce websites. The First Cost segment operates as a buying agent for footwear products under private labels for select national chains, and retailers. The Licensing segment engages in the licensing of the Steve Madden and Betsey Johnson brands for the sale of select apparel, accessory, home categories, and other non-core products. In addition, it offers its products and services through digital brand marketing, social media and influencer marketing, experiential events, in-store and online promotions, and public relations. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.