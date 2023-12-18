BiVictriX Therapeutics (LON:BVX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.00

BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc (LON:BVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13), with a volume of 124657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

BiVictriX Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51. The company has a market capitalization of £8.46 million, a PE ratio of -262.50 and a beta of -0.61.

BiVictriX Therapeutics Company Profile

BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United Kingdom. The company develops Bi-Cygni therapeutics, which are selective for cancer types. Its lead program is BVX001, focuses on acute myeloid leukaemia, as well as develops BVX002 and BVX003 for various blood cancers and solid tumours.

