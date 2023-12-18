BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Price Down 4.1%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 1,796,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,685,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 262.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BlackBerry by 470.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

