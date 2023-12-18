BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,200 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 245,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE DSU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.74. 158,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,877. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $10.95.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0987 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
