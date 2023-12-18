BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,200 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 245,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DSU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.74. 158,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,877. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0987 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 621,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 775,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 149,904 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 104,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

