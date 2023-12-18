BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.19

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.19 and last traded at $52.17, with a volume of 16864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCTU. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,410,980,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

