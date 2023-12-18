Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.27

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 487854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLND. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.56.

Blend Labs Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $533.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.01 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 336.06% and a negative net margin of 144.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blend Labs

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,940 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $153,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. increased its stake in Blend Labs by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 19,132,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,491 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its stake in Blend Labs by 8.2% during the second quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 11,241,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 855,281 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at $41,000. ArchPoint Investors raised its stake in Blend Labs by 100.0% during the first quarter. ArchPoint Investors now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

