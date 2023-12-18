Blink Charging Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 18,647 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 160% compared to the average volume of 7,177 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,682,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,578,616 shares in the company, valued at $7,838,992.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,682,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $410,540. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blink Charging by 2,961.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 1,272.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Price Performance

Blink Charging stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.30. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 176.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $43.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Blink Charging

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.