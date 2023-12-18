Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,756,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 1,526,234 shares.The stock last traded at $26.22 and had previously closed at $26.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,417,000 after buying an additional 291,981 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after buying an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,811,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,502,000 after buying an additional 22,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,404,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,553,000 after buying an additional 411,805 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

