Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives $15.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.18.

OWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

OWL opened at $14.32 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 154,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 16,031 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 21.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth $10,375,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 85.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,653,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,395 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 19.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 97,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

