BMO Capital Markets Increases Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$8.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.07.

Shares of TSE FSZ traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.73. 465,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.88. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$491.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). Fiera Capital had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of C$158.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 0.9333333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Fiera Capital by 207.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Fiera Capital by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 196.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

