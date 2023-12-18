BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sees Large Volume Increase

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 344,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 144,489 shares.The stock last traded at $90.03 and had previously closed at $89.64.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

