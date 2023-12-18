Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boralex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.35.

BLX traded down C$0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting C$33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 101,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,398. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$25.40 and a twelve month high of C$43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.23.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.08. Boralex had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of C$178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.1636755 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,418,450.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 55,895 shares of company stock worth $1,444,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

