Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%.
Boston Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 156.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.
Boston Properties Price Performance
Shares of BXP stock traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $70.30. 1,120,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,831. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $79.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.87.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXP
About Boston Properties
BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Properties
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.