Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

Boston Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 156.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of BXP stock traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $70.30. 1,120,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,831. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $79.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 210.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,272.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.87.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

