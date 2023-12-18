BP (LON:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.90) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BP. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 490 ($6.15) to GBX 525 ($6.59) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.55) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.90) to GBX 625 ($7.85) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($8.16) to GBX 660 ($8.29) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 618.10 ($7.76).

Get BP alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BP

BP Stock Down 1.7 %

BP Announces Dividend

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 457.85 ($5.75) on Thursday. BP has a one year low of GBX 447.20 ($5.61) and a one year high of GBX 570.57 ($7.16). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 496.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 488.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,981.98%.

Insider Transactions at BP

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 72 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.53) per share, for a total transaction of £374.40 ($470.00). In other BP news, insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 10,000 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.90) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($59,000.75). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.53) per share, with a total value of £374.40 ($470.00). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,844 shares of company stock worth $5,711,816. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.