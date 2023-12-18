Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Short Interest Up 9.6% in November

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Brady Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:BRC opened at $58.44 on Monday. Brady has a one year low of $44.71 and a one year high of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.19.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Brady had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

BRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Brady

In other Brady news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $134,555.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,555.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 34.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 27.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.4% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 95,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

