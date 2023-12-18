Brady (NYSE:BRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC stock opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19. Brady has a 12 month low of $44.71 and a 12 month high of $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. Brady’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.47%.

Insider Transactions at Brady

In other Brady news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $29,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $134,555.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,253.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brady during the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Brady by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 27.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Brady in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

