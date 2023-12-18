Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.14. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,815,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

