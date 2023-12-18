BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Down 4.9%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 216,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 555,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

BRC Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). BRC had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $100.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851,018 shares in the company, valued at $49,476,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 142,710 shares in the company, valued at $466,661.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,851,018 shares in the company, valued at $49,476,419.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 257,500 shares of company stock worth $962,975. 71.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BRC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BRC by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BRC by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRC by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

