Brokerages Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Target Price at $9.32

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.32.

Several brokerages have commented on GENI. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

NYSE GENI opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.01. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.38 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 591.9% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,520,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,827 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,281,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genius Sports by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,544 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its position in Genius Sports by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 2,369,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,047,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,777 shares during the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

