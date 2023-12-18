Brokerages Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Target Price at $121.07

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Paychex by 29.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Paychex by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,849,000 after purchasing an additional 927,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,283,000 after purchasing an additional 328,614 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,797,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,975,000 after purchasing an additional 178,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $126.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

