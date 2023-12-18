Brokerages Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) PT at $161.62

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.54.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PTC stock opened at $171.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PTC has a 1-year low of $115.44 and a 1-year high of $171.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Analysts expect that PTC will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,078.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

