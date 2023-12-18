Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading Down 4.5%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.51. 664,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,830,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKD. StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.95 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. Equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Marcus E. Bromley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $53,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,158.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,451. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 41,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,168 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

