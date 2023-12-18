Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Position Increased by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2,405.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,950 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 1.4% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAM. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,062.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $38.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $39.21.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 105.79%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.