Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) is Close Asset Management Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,328,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Brown & Brown accounts for about 4.8% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $92,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $69.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $76.25.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

