Burt Wealth Advisors Buys 27,668 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PRF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 80,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,236. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.