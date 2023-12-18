BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Short Interest Up 6.2% in November

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Shares of BWXT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 116,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,094. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

