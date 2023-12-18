Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Down 3.2%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.64 and last traded at $19.89. 40,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 695,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CABA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.64.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $146,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

