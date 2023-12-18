Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) rose 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.19 and last traded at $35.19. Approximately 426,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,600,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.53.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

