Canaan Partners XI LLC Has $30.57 Million Stock Position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Canaan Partners XI LLC reduced its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,491,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,842 shares during the period. Day One Biopharmaceuticals comprises about 26.8% of Canaan Partners XI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Canaan Partners XI LLC owned 2.86% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $30,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 143,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAWN shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DAWN stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $14.15. 166,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,594. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 384,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,867,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,817,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,948,426.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 384,400 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $3,867,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,817,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,948,426.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $36,320.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 709,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,293,225.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,085 shares of company stock worth $117,894 over the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

