Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 145 ($1.82) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.26) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.63) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 135 ($1.69).

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 100.10 ($1.26) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.28. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60.50 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118 ($1.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £514.97 million, a PE ratio of -2,002.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

