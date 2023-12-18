Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 145 ($1.82) target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.26) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.63) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 135 ($1.69).
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
