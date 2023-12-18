Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Trading Down 4.5%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.10. 825,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,468,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore set a $11.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Canada Goose by 128.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 175,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 98,572 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Canada Goose by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 34,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Canada Goose by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,387 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Canada Goose by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 79,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

