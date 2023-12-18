Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given a C$64.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) has been given a C$64.00 price objective by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. CSFB reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. National Bankshares set a C$62.00 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.33.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CM stock traded up C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$60.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,501. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$47.44 and a 1 year high of C$63.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7085714 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

