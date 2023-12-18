Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$66.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$63.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$62.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.33.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CM stock traded up C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,501. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$47.44 and a one year high of C$63.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.65. The company has a market cap of C$56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7085714 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

