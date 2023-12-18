Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$66.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$63.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$62.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.1 %
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7085714 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.