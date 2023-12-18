Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$100.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$106.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$95.41.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

TSE CNQ traded up C$1.67 on Monday, hitting C$85.12. 1,475,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,774,726. The firm has a market cap of C$92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$83.15. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$67.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.79 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 18.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.0018975 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 512 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$85.44 per share, with a total value of C$43,745.28. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kara Lee Slemko sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.87, for a total transaction of C$278,610.00. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$85.44 per share, with a total value of C$43,745.28. Insiders sold a total of 167,752 shares of company stock worth $14,924,022 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

