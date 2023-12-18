Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires 3,200 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.79. 440,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,031. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $77.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 260.90%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.