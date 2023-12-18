Canton Hathaway LLC Decreases Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Canton Hathaway LLC cut its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,938 shares during the period. Brookline Bancorp comprises about 0.8% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC owned about 0.30% of Brookline Bancorp worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 735.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRKL. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 177,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a market cap of $974.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. Analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $31,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

