Canton Hathaway LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Forian were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forian by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 53,142 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forian during the second quarter worth about $846,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Forian by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Forian by 61.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Forian from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Forian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.36. 6,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,484. Forian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $73.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter.

About Forian

Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

