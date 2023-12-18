Canton Hathaway LLC Has $281,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XME traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.71. 1,673,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,085. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

