Canton Hathaway LLC Invests $53,000 in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI)

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Lithium during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in American Lithium during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in American Lithium during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in American Lithium in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Lithium stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 338,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,151. American Lithium Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.

American Lithium ( NASDAQ:AMLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

