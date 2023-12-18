Canton Hathaway LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 167.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,384,000 after buying an additional 591,200 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $82,773,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $66,424,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,815,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,959. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $317.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.13.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

